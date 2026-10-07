WHO says plague risk low after Shipilova's death in Russia
After a 28-year-old lab technician, Darya Shipilova, who worked at a plague research institute in Siberia, died after falling ill with pneumonia of an unknown etiology, the World Health Organization (WHO) says the risk of a plague epidemic in Russia is low.
Her close contacts are being monitored, but so far no one else has shown symptoms.
Irkutsk locked down, WHO seeks transparency
Russian authorities have locked down the Irkutsk facility and nearby hospitals while they investigate what happened.
WHO's chief has asked for full transparency from Russia.
The US is also keeping an eye on things: President Trump plans to talk with President Putin and offer help if needed.
For now, Russian officials say the situation in Irkutsk was stable, with no new infectious disease cases reported among institute employees.