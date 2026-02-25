Epstein files: Bill Gates apologizes for ties with sex offender

Bill Gates has apologized to his staff at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The apology comes after the release of new documents by the US Department of Justice, which included details about Gates's ties with Epstein. During a recent town hall meeting, Gates admitted he had affairs with two Russian women but denied they were Epstein's victims.

Clarification 'Photos in question were taken at Epstein's request' Gates clarified that the photos in question were taken at Epstein's request, where he posed with the latter's assistants. He admitted it was a "huge mistake" to spend time with Epstein and involve Gates Foundation executives in meetings with him. "I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made," he said.

Relationship Gates knew about Epstein's sex crimes Gates revealed he met Epstein in 2011, years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. He admitted knowing about an "18-month thing" that restricted Epstein's travel but didn't investigate further. Despite his then-wife Melinda French Gates raising concerns in 2013, Gates continued associating with Epstein through 2014. They shared private jets and traveled together to Germany, France, New York, and Washington.

Advertisement