Chinese official sentenced to death over spying for foreign country
What's the story
China has sentenced an official identified only by the surname Ma to death for espionage activities on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. The case was publicized in a post on a social media account linked to the National Administration of State Secret Protection, as a warning against leaking state secrets. Along with the death penalty, the official was also stripped of political rights for life and ordered to forfeit all personal property.
Espionage details
Official provided sensitive information in exchange for money
Ma met foreign intelligence officer Kailin while on overseas duty. He then provided sensitive information like an internal phone directory.
Later, Ma was introduced to another intelligence officer Tang Zheng, who threatened to expose his past illegal conduct unless he continued cooperating.
Ultimately, Ma agreed to provide confidential material via a dedicated laptop for over CNY 1 million.
Warning issued
Case serves as warning to China's bureaucracy
The case is a warning to China's huge bureaucracy as Beijing steps up warnings about foreign espionage.
The post urged officials to be wary of approaches involving personal ties, financial rewards, and threats.
This isn't the first time China has handed out such a severe punishment in an espionage case.
In March 2025, a former research institute employee Liu was also sentenced to death for spying and illegally providing state secrets.