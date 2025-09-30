Why Zurich has been crowned world's most expensive city
What's the story
Zurich has been declared the world's most expensive city for 2025, according to Numbeo's mid-year cost of living index. But what is it that makes it so expensive that it overshadows the likes of New York and London? The Swiss city's score of 112.5 on the index surpasses New York's benchmark of 100. Everyday items such as groceries and dining out are particularly pricey in Zurich; however, housing remains relatively affordable with a rent index of only 68.1.
Economic overview
Financial strength and innovation
The high cost of living in Zurich is, in fact, a reflection of the city's financial strength, innovation, and high standard of living. Global consulting firm Mercer has ranked it consistently among the best places to live, work, and travel. It was also named the smartest city in the world in 2024. And though the high costs of living seem daunting, Zurich continues to attract expats with its efficient public transport system and green initiatives.
Cultural attractions
Attractions in the city
Zurich is not just about numbers and rankings. The city's Old Town (Altstadt) is a living museum with winding alleys and medieval guild houses. Other attractions include the Grossmunster Church, the Bahnhofstrasse shopping boulevard, the Lake Zurich Promenade, Uetliberg Mountain, Kunsthaus Zurich, and the Swiss National Museum. These sites offer visitors a glimpse into Zurich's rich history and culture while showcasing its natural beauty.
City profile
Blend of tradition and modernity
With a population of over 440,000 residents, Zurich is a global financial powerhouse and sustainability pioneer. The city seamlessly blends innovation with tradition, offering futuristic trams alongside cobblestone lanes. For travelers willing to splurge on expenses, Zurich promises extraordinary experiences such as riverside strolls along the Limmat or exploring avant-garde galleries. Every moment spent in this captivating city feels like a postcard-worthy memory.