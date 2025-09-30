Zurich's housing remains relatively affordable

Why Zurich has been crowned world's most expensive city

By Snehil Singh 08:43 pm Sep 30, 202508:43 pm

Zurich has been declared the world's most expensive city for 2025, according to Numbeo's mid-year cost of living index. But what is it that makes it so expensive that it overshadows the likes of New York and London? The Swiss city's score of 112.5 on the index surpasses New York's benchmark of 100. Everyday items such as groceries and dining out are particularly pricey in Zurich; however, housing remains relatively affordable with a rent index of only 68.1.