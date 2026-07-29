Why new US Green Card bill matters for Indians
What's the story
A United States senator has reaffirmed support for a bill that could pave the way for permanent residency for immigrants, including H-1B visa holders. California Senator Alex Padilla is backing the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 Bill. The legislation seeks to provide a Green Card to those who have been continuously living in America for over seven years and meet other eligibility criteria.
Immigration reform
Bill seeks to amend Immigration and Nationality Act
The bill seeks to amend Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, also known as the Registry provision.
This provision currently allows certain immigrants to apply for permanent residency if they entered the US before January 1, 1972.
Padilla's proposed law would extend this eligibility to long-term residents who have continuously lived in America for at least seven years before applying.
Potential beneficiaries
Over 8 million people could be eligible for Green Cards
If passed, the legislation could make over eight million people eligible for Green Cards.
This includes Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, children of long-term visa holders, essential workers, and highly skilled professionals.
Notably, a large chunk of H-1B visa holders are Indians as 70% of the approximate 85,000 visas issued annually go to them.
Legislative challenges
Immigration a contentious issue in the US
However, getting the bill through Congress won't be easy.
Immigration has become a contentious issue in the US, with many Republican lawmakers introducing bills to curb H-1B visas.
For instance, Congressman Eli Crane's End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026 calls for a three-year halt on new H-1B visas and proposes gradual departure of current holders from the United States during this period.
Opposition stance
Padilla remains hopeful about proposed legislation
Similarly, US Representative Greg Steube's Exile Act seeks to end the H-1B visa program by reducing the number of visas to zero from 2027 onward.
Given this opposition, Padilla's bill faces an uphill battle in Congress.
Despite the challenges, Padilla remains hopeful about his proposed legislation as a "common-sense" fix to America's outdated immigration system.