Why US has paused issuing new EB-2 visas to Indians
What's the story
The United States has run out of its annual quota of Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) immigrant visas for Indian nationals. The move comes after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directed embassies and consulates globally to stop issuing these visas until October 1, 2026. This decision is likely to increase waiting times for thousands of highly skilled Indian professionals seeking permanent residency in the US.
Visa importance
What is EB-2 visa?
The EB-2 category is aimed at foreign nationals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities in their fields. It is a popular route for Indian professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, research and academia to obtain Green Cards and permanent residency in the US. Most petitions under this category are supported by an approved labor certification from the US Department of Labor.
Cap limits
Why are there limits on EB-2 visas?
The halting of EB-2 visa issuance for Indian nationals is a result of statutory caps under the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Employment-based immigrant visas are subject to annual numerical limits, with 28.6% of the worldwide employment-based visa allocation going to the EB-2 category each year. Additionally, there is a per-country ceiling where no single country can get more than 7% of total family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visas available annually.