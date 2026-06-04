Why US has paused issuing new EB-2 visas to Indians

The EB-2 category is aimed at foreign nationals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities in their fields. It is a popular route for Indian professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, research and academia to obtain Green Cards and permanent residency in the US. Most petitions under this category are supported by an approved labor certification from the US Department of Labor.

Cap limits

Why are there limits on EB-2 visas?

The halting of EB-2 visa issuance for Indian nationals is a result of statutory caps under the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Employment-based immigrant visas are subject to annual numerical limits, with 28.6% of the worldwide employment-based visa allocation going to the EB-2 category each year. Additionally, there is a per-country ceiling where no single country can get more than 7% of total family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visas available annually.