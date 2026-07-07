Why Washington briefly became world's most polluted city 

Weather relief

Rain improved air quality

"The general public may experience health issues," the city's air quality alert said, adding that those with asthma or other lung diseases "may experience more serious health issues." Warnings about the potential health impacts were issued days before the fireworks, with internal National Park Service documents reportedly warning that pollution could reach "very unhealthy" levels. Russell Dickerson, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Maryland, said without the rain, "the situation would have been even worse."