Widespread France protests trigger Indian embassy in Paris advisory
Big protests are happening across France over rising living costs and frustration with public services.
The Indian embassy in Paris has asked Indians there to stay alert, avoid big gatherings, and follow local rules since things have gotten tense with curfews and some violence.
They have also shared emergency contacts just in case anyone needs help.
France arrests over 2,500 amid curfews
The unrest started amid rising living costs and frustration with public services.
Over 2,500 people have been arrested so far, and authorities have imposed targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings in parts of Paris and other cities.
The situation even caught global attention: US President Trump blamed immigration policies, but French President Macron pushed back, saying outsiders should not use France's struggles for politics and warning about fake news spreading online.