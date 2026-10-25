Wildfires in West Kalimantan prompt rescue of 53 orangutans
World
Wildfires in Indonesia's West Kalimantan are tearing through orangutan habitats, making life even tougher for these endangered animals.
Since August, rescue teams from YIARI and the local conservation agency have saved 53 orangutans, but thick smog and shrinking forests mean it's getting harder to find them safe places to go.
El Nino worsens West Kalimantan fires
With fires made worse by El Nino, many rescued orangutans are arriving injured or malnourished.
Teams are using thermal drones to spot hotspots and are battling through dense jungle to put out flames.
Conservationists warn that with so few habitats left and slow recovery rates for orangutans, urgent action is needed to protect what remains.