Petro vows to 'take up arms' against Trump's Colombia threats

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has threatened to "take up arms" in response to United States President Donald Trump 's threats of military action against Colombia . The threat comes after a recent US operation in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and flown to New York on drug trafficking charges. Trump had warned Petro to "watch his a**," calling him "a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States."

Counterstatement Petro defends Colombia's anti-narcotics strategy In response to Trump's threats, Petro defended Colombia's anti-narcotics strategy and warned against excessive military force. He wrote on X, "If you bomb even one of these groups without sufficient intelligence, you will kill many children," adding, "And if you arrest the president whom a good part of my people want and respect, you will unleash the popular jaguar." He also warned that bombing peasants could lead to a renewed increase in guerrilla insurgency in the country's mountains.

Twitter Post Petro's statement on X over Trump's threats Hoy veré si las palabras en inglés de Trump se traducen como dice la prensa nacional. Por tanto, más tarde las responderé hasta saber lo que significa realmente la amenaza ilegítima de Trump.



En cuanto al señor Rubio que desliga autoridades del presidente y dice que el… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 5, 2026

Military criticism Petro criticizes US military presence in Caribbean Petro has been a vocal critic of the increasing US military presence in the Caribbean. The deployment started with bombing suspected drug boats, with known strikes numbering 33 and at least 112 people killed since September. Later, this included seizing Venezuelan oil tankers. He slammed the US operation in Venezuela as an "assault on sovereignty" that could lead to a humanitarian crisis.