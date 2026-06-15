Details about the fund are still unclear

Will US taxpayers foot Iran's $300B reconstruction bill?

By Mudit Dube 01:19 pm Jun 15, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

A key element of the United States-Iran peace agreement is a proposed $300 billion fund to help Iran rebuild after months of unrest. However, details about the fund are still unclear and it has not been confirmed by either party. According to Iran's state-linked Mehr News Agency, the US and its allies would be responsible for financing what they call a "reconstruction fund."