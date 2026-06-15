Will US taxpayers foot Iran's $300B reconstruction bill?
What's the story
A key element of the United States-Iran peace agreement is a proposed $300 billion fund to help Iran rebuild after months of unrest. However, details about the fund are still unclear and it has not been confirmed by either party. According to Iran's state-linked Mehr News Agency, the US and its allies would be responsible for financing what they call a "reconstruction fund."
Compensation claims
Fund to repair infrastructure, revive economy
Iran has demanded that Israel and the US pay for damages caused by their actions on February 28, which triggered the conflict. The proposed fund would be used to repair damaged infrastructure, support industry, and revive Iran's economy. However, its funding sources, governance structure, and timeline are still unclear.
Agreement details
Release of frozen Iranian assets
Separately, Iran has claimed that a draft 14-point memorandum includes the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during a 60-day negotiation period. Half of this amount must be made available to Iran before negotiations start. The document also includes provisions for a permanent ceasefire, US non-interference in Iran's internal affairs, and lifting sanctions on Iranian oil and energy products.
Deal announcement
Deal to be signed on June 19 in Geneva
US President Donald Trump has announced that the deal with Iran is complete and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume freely. The final agreement will be signed on June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a good deal is one where both sides are somewhat satisfied, though it may not be an "exact 50-50 split."