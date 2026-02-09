Newly released emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files reveal that German countess Nicole Junkermann had a close relationship with the convicted sex offender. One email dated June 10, 2010, has the subject line "Will you have a baby with me?" The recipient's name is redacted in this message, but it was forwarded to Epstein on June 15. The records show that Junkermann and Epstein were acquainted for over two decades and exchanged hundreds of emails.

Career boost Junkermann's rise to prominence through Epstein's connections Junkermann, a London-based venture capitalist, used her ties with Epstein to boost her career. She met high-profile personalities like French banker Ariane de Rothschild and billionaire private equity tycoon Leon Black through him. Flight logs show that she traveled on Epstein's plane multiple times from 2002 onward. Their first recorded interaction in the Department of Justice files is from May 2009.

Personal correspondence Their relationship was often contentious In emails, Junkermann referred to Epstein as "Mr Wonderful" and discussed plans to connect over a call and in person. In a 2012 email, Epstein said he had "spent time trying to give you my best advice," but later accused Junkermann of showing no "small sign of a two-way street...not one interesting person, gesture." She accused him of having "selective memory," mentioning gifts she gave him that he didn't appreciate.

Job offer Epstein's guidance led to her nomination at WEF When Epstein offered her a job, Junkermann asked, "Do you trust me?" To which he replied, "Any reason I shouldn't?" Her association with Epstein also earned her a nomination for the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program. He advised her on investments such as Carbyne, an Israeli tech firm backed by former prime minister Ehud Barak. There is no evidence that she was aware of all of Epstein's sexual offenses.

