Wisconsin coroner names measles cause in infant, 1st since 1990
World
Wisconsin has reported its first measles-related death since 1990, an infant in the southwestern part of the state.
The coroner named measles as the cause and Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared the news, with Secretary Kirsten Johnson urging everyone to get vaccinated to help prevent tragedies like this.
Wisconsin reports 431 measles cases
This year, Wisconsin has seen 431 measles cases across 13 counties, the highest in over 35 years, with nine people hospitalized.
Measles can be especially dangerous for babies, pregnant women, and anyone with a weak immune system.
Health officials are reminding everyone to double-check their vaccination status, since getting vaccinated is still the best way to stay protected.