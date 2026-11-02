Wizz Air flight escorted to Budapest after midflight bomb threat
A Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia had to make an unexpected stop in Budapest on Monday after a bomb threat came in midflight.
Hungarian fighter jets quickly escorted the plane, and it landed safely at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport just after noon.
NATO's Alpha alert kicked in, bringing a swift response from air defense teams, according to Hungary's defense minister.
Emergency teams inspect aircraft and passengers
Once on the ground, emergency crews, firefighters, and counterterrorism teams jumped into action, checking the plane and everyone on board.
The aircraft was rerouted over Bosnia and Herzegovina before getting clearance to land, and airport operations were adjusted so everything stayed safe.
Wizz Air says security inspections are still ongoing as they work through the situation.