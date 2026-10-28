Woman, 24, narrowly escapes kidnapping at Diamond Head Gold Coast

Witnesses didn't hesitate: Beverly Louis shouted for the man to let go, while Mike Finkelstein told him the police were on their way.

The suspect was arrested three hours later after being found running naked nearby. He's now facing kidnapping and second-degree assault charges.

The victim's friend described the attacker as "looked like a monster," saying he had "hatred and craziness" in his eyes, a reminder of how important it is for communities to look out for each other.