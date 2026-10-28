Woman, 24, narrowly escapes kidnapping at Diamond Head Gold Coast
A scary scene unfolded at Oahu's Diamond Head Gold Coast when a man tried to kidnap a 24-year-old woman in broad daylight on October 26, 2026.
He stalked her and her elderly friend, chased them down, and even tried to carry her to his car, but she managed to break free just in time.
Suspect arrested naked facing charges
Witnesses didn't hesitate: Beverly Louis shouted for the man to let go, while Mike Finkelstein told him the police were on their way.
The suspect was arrested three hours later after being found running naked nearby. He's now facing kidnapping and second-degree assault charges.
The victim's friend described the attacker as "looked like a monster," saying he had "hatred and craziness" in his eyes, a reminder of how important it is for communities to look out for each other.