21-year-old woman spends Rs. 53L to turn into 'Human Barbie'

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 05, 2022, 06:53 pm 3 min read

Austria-born Jessy Bunny wants to have many more surgeries done on herself.

A 21-year-old model, Jessica, who calls herself Jessy Bunny, has gone viral on social media for undergoing cosmetic surgeries worth £55,000 (Rs. 52.8 lakh) to look like a Barbie doll. Ironically, her family has now broken all ties with her post her surgeries. The Austria-born German model is grabbing attention globally after spending a huge amount for getting bigger breasts, buttocks, and lips.

Context Why does this story matter?

Teens and young adults who have issues with their looks or body types resort to cosmetic surgery to feel confident, just like Jessy did.

Even celebrities reportedly go under the knife to achieve the desired look.

The global cosmetic surgery market size was valued at $49.14B in 2020, according to Verified Market Research.

It is projected to reach $64.88B by 2028.

Transformation My family is blocking my calls: Jessy

Jessy started transforming her body when she was 18. In an interview with an Austrian daily, Jessy revealed that her family has cut all ties with her. "They are blocking my calls. This is so sad as I'd love to be in touch, especially with my brother and grandfather. I keep on texting but get no replies whatsoever," The Sun quoted her as saying.

Sharing her measurements on her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a fashion model with a cup size of "2000 cc (cubic centimeters) and growing." She frequently shares her transformation posts on Instagram and one of her posts reads - "2018 vs 2021. Cannot wait for the future." Jessy has also gotten surgery done on her buttocks and lips to enhance them.

'Just isn't enough' Ready to undergo more surgeries: Jessy

Jessy lives in Vienna and has undergone three breast enhancements, Yahoo News reported. As mentioned earlier, her nose, lips, and bum have also gone under the knife. She is also looking to have many more surgeries as she says, "having the biggest silicone breasts in Austria just isn't enough for me." She aspires to have the most voluminous lips in the whole country.

Not her true self Jessy earlier sported short dark hair, many piercings

In the "before and after" photos that she shared of herself on Instagram, Jessy was seen sporting short dark hair and many piercings before going under the knife. However, she says she didn't feel like her true self. She got her first breast surgery with the money her parents gave her to learn to drive. Post that she claims to have felt more confident.

Pretentions She pretended to be a 'cool and solid' teen

All through her teens, she says she pretended to be "cool and solid" but was never comfortable and wasn't true to herself. Her "conservative" parents used to hand her silk scarves to cover her cleavage. Eventually, she left her parents' home at 17 to start her physical transformation. Her family's reaction has always confused her, she claims.