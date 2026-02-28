Trump bans federal use of AI firm Anthropic's technology

United States President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to stop using the artificial intelligence technology of Anthropic . Taking to social media, Trump wrote, "We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" The decision comes after a dispute between the Pentagon and the company over AI safety. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth went a step further, calling Anthropic a "supply chain risk," a label usually reserved for foreign adversaries.

Access dispute Pentagon demanded unrestricted military use of AI technology Earlier, Anthropic stated its desire for specific assurances from the Pentagon regarding the use of its AI chatbot, Claude, seeking guarantees that it will not be employed for mass surveillance of American citizens or for the development of fully autonomous weaponry. In response, the Pentagon has stated that it has no intention of utilizing the technology for such purposes. However, the Pentagon also emphasized the importance of having unrestricted access to the technology.

Legal challenge Anthropic to challenge government's actions Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stood firm on the company's safeguards against such uses. In response to the government's actions, Anthropic has said it will challenge what it calls an unprecedented and legally unsound action. On Friday evening, Anthropic released a statement announcing it would challenge what it called an unprecedented and legally unsound action "never before publicly applied to an American company."

Advertisement

Ultimatum issued Major civil, criminal consequences warned by Trump Trump has ordered most agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic's AI, giving the Pentagon six months to phase out existing technology. He warned of "major civil and criminal consequences" if the company doesn't cooperate during this period. The president's decision was preceded by public criticism from top Trump appointees who accused Anthropic of "jeopardizing critical military operations and potentially putting our warfighters at risk."

Advertisement