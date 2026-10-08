World Bank: AI eased homework but lowered China exam scores
The World Bank's new report says using AI tools in school is a double-edged sword.
In China, 80% of students from grades seven through 12 were using AI by 2025.
While their homework scores jumped by 18%, their monthly exam results dropped by 20%, and students who had ever used AI scored, on average, 5-7% lower in senior high-school and college entrance examinations.
So AI made homework easier but didn't help with big tests.
Gaurav Nayyar: teachers should use AI
Gaurav Nayyar from the World Bank suggests that teachers, not students, should use AI to personalize lessons so real learning isn't lost.
The report warns that relying too much on AI can make it harder to develop strong reasoning and writing skills.
Bottom line: AI can be helpful, but it works best when used alongside traditional teaching, not as a replacement.