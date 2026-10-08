World Bank: AI eased homework but lowered China exam scores

The World Bank's new report says using AI tools in school is a double-edged sword.

In China, 80% of students from grades seven through 12 were using AI by 2025.

While their homework scores jumped by 18%, their monthly exam results dropped by 20%, and students who had ever used AI scored, on average, 5-7% lower in senior high-school and college entrance examinations.

So AI made homework easier but didn't help with big tests.