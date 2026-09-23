World Bank pledges up to $170 million for Nepal flood recovery
World
The World Bank is stepping in with up to $170 million to help Nepal recover from severe floods triggered by a glacier collapse in late August.
The disaster took about 1,400 lives.
This funding aims to help the government quickly restore key infrastructure and get essential services back up and running.
Aid to restore critical infrastructure, services
Most of the aid will go toward restoring critical infrastructure and services.
The World Bank's support is part of the emergency financing package to help Nepal begin restoring critical infrastructure and services.