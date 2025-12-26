World's busiest airports revealed: Check where Delhi IGI ranks

The year-end holiday rush has made December the busiest month in global aviation. Aviation analytics firm OAG has released its ranking of the world's busiest airports for December 2025, based on scheduled seat capacity. Dubai International Airport (DXB) tops the list with nearly 5.5 million scheduled seats, a 4% increase from last year.

Global standings Atlanta and Tokyo follow Dubai in global rankings Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) retains its title as the busiest airport in the US and second busiest globally, with over 5.21 million seats. Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND) comes third with 4.68 million scheduled seats, despite a marginal decline from last December. These airports are vital to international travel, especially during peak holiday seasons like December.

Airport expansion Guangzhou and Heathrow airports show significant growth Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) has seen a massive 12% year-on-year growth, landing it fourth on the list with 4.43 million seats. London Heathrow Airport (LHR) stays Europe's busiest airport this holiday season with over 4.34 million seats in December 2025. Both airports are critical nodes for international travel, particularly during peak holiday seasons like December.