Canada, Switzerland 'nicest' countries; India at 28th spot: Survey
What's the story
According to a survey conducted by the Democracy Perception Index 2026, India is lagging near the 28th spot in the list of the world's most and least liked countries. The survey included over 46,000 respondents from 85 nations. Switzerland and Canada topped the rankings with net perception scores of +36.
Top rankings
Switzerland and Canada
The Swiss are traditionally known for their politeness and respectfulness, while Canadians are stereotypically viewed as some of the nicest people on earth, although experiences may vary between small towns and cities. Japan comes next with a net perception score of +34, thanks to its culture of Omotenashi or hospitality.
European charm
Sweden, Italy, Norway, and Spain
Sweden was ranked fourth with a score of +33, thanks to its reputation for politeness and happiness. Italy and Norway shared the fifth spot with a score of +32 each. Italians are known for their hospitality and love for food, while Norwegians are among the happiest people in the world. Spain followed closely with a score of +31 due to its warm and sociable people.
Shared ranking
Australia, Denmark, India
Australia, Denmark, New Zealand, and Finland share the same spot with a score of +30 each. India is lagging in the 28th spot with a net perception score of -2. The survey did not define the reasons for India's low score but noted that it doesn't necessarily reflect the views of all 1.4 billion Indians.
Negative rankings
Least liked countries
Other countries that received a negative perception score include Saudi Arabia (-1), Colombia (-2), Yemen, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Cuba, and Nigeria (all -3). Venezuela, Myanmar, and Belarus scored -5, while Pakistan has a score of -9. Russia is further down with a score of -11. The US is also the only major Western democracy to feature a negative perception score of -16. The country with the poorest perception score is Israel with a score of -24.