Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan visit US for trade, AI
World
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan are set to visit the US from September 24 to 25.
The trip is packed with official welcomes, a state dinner with top business leaders, and some pretty big talks: think trade discussions and artificial intelligence (AI).
Busan truce, tariffs and fentanyl chemicals
Both sides will focus on the existing "Busan truce" trade deal before it expires in November, plus possible tariff cuts and how AI fits into economic plans.
Chinese investment in the US auto industry could come up, and reducing fentanyl chemicals coming from China is also a major concern.
President Trump is expected to bring up Americans currently detained in China during his meeting with Xi.