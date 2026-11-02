Xi Jinping calls for Middle East peace, backs GCC cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for peace in the Middle East, warning that big-power rivalries shouldn't turn the region into an "arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflict."
Meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in Beijing, Xi said China wants to team up with Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to help tackle security challenges together.
Oman seeks trade agreement with China
Sultan Haitham's visit, the first by an Omani head of state to China since 1978, highlights growing ties between the two countries.
The Sultan thanked China for its support on regional issues and pointed out how stability and development go hand in hand.
Oman is now hoping for a special trade agreement with China, which is already its biggest trading partner.
Both sides seem keen to work together for long-term stability and economic growth in the region.