Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin begin 1st-ever 3-way meeting
Big names, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin, were spotted together for a group photo at the APEC forum in Shenzhen, China. This marked the kickoff for their first-ever three-way meeting.
Leaders from Canada and Australia were also in the mix.
Three leaders discuss Ukraine Iran AI
The trio is diving into major global issues: Russia's actions in Ukraine, US moves against Iran, global trade, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons are all up for discussion.
There's even buzz about North Korea's Kim Jong-un possibly showing up (Trump says he's open to it).
With so many power players in one room, this summit could shape world politics for years to come.