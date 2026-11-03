Xi Jinping expels 33 Communist Party officials including Ma Xingrui
World
China's Chairman Xi Jinping has kicked out 33 senior Communist Party officials, including Ma Xingrui, the former party secretary of Xinjiang Province, at a major party meeting held in late October.
This shake-up is part of Xi's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which he says is about cleaning up the party and tightening his grip on power.
Party meeting absenteeism 26% leaves vacancies
Xi's crackdown goes deep: with a 26% absentee rate at the meeting, it's clear many leaders were caught up in the purge.
Only 10 alternates were promoted to full membership to fill 24 empty spots, leaving some seats vacant and raising eyebrows about what happens next.
Experts say moves like this are all about reinforcing discipline and keeping the party united as challenges keep piling up.