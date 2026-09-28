Xi Jinping in Washington urges US China competition not dominance
World
During his Washington trip, China's President Xi Jinping pitched a fresh take on U.S.-China relations: less wrestling for dominance, more healthy competition.
He described it as a "race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses," hinting at both countries staying influential without trying to overpower each other.
US China launch super intelligence dialogue
China's manufacturing and resource strengths now go head-to-head with US global military and financial clout.
Both are racing ahead in tech and defense, even starting a U.S.-China Super Intelligence Dialogue.
For countries like India (and honestly, the rest of us), this signals a world where these two giants compete but (hopefully) keep things respectful and balanced.