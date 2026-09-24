Xi Jinping makes 1st US visit to meet President Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first trip to the US in nearly three years, landing September 23-25.
He'll meet President Trump at the White House, with both leaders set to talk trade deals, tech advances like AI, military ties, and hot-button global issues including Taiwan and Ukraine.
Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, and top Chinese officials are along for this high-stakes visit.
U.S.-China talks eye $30B tariff framework
The visit kicks off with an official welcome by Trump and First Lady Melania at Joint Base Andrews.
On September 24, talks will zero in on a possible framework covering products worth about $30 billion from each side on tariff reductions and deeper cooperation on economic and military fronts.
The day wraps up with a fancy state dinner featuring business leaders.
Before heading home, Xi will take part in a private tea at the White House and tour the National Archives, a nod to cultural diplomacy as both sides try to ease tensions and build stronger ties.