Xi Jinping personally greets Donald Trump at Shenzhen airport
Big moment in global politics: Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted US President Donald Trump at the airport in Shenzhen, something that hasn't happened in half a century.
This friendly gesture mirrors Trump's airport welcome for Xi back in September, and kicks off their third round of talks this year to try and ease tensions.
China protests US AI chip restrictions
Their meeting comes just as the US tightens restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips, which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to sweeping new restrictions on China's access to high-end AI chips.
Meanwhile, Taiwan is staying close with the US to push back against authoritarian threats and keep the region secure.
With these talks taking place during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, what happens next could shape global trade and security for years.