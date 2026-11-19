Their meeting comes just as the US tightens restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips, which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to sweeping new restrictions on China's access to high-end AI chips.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is staying close with the US to push back against authoritarian threats and keep the region secure.

With these talks taking place during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, what happens next could shape global trade and security for years.