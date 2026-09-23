Xi Jinping stays, China elevates younger leaders at 2027 congress
World
Big changes are coming for China's leadership at the 2027 Communist Party congress.
While Xi Jinping isn't going anywhere, a lot of senior roles could shift to a younger crowd.
Behind closed doors, party meetings this October are all about keeping loyalty to Xi strong and moving up leaders born in the late 1960s and 1970s, people who grew up after Mao Zedong.
China's 7th generation gains influence
This "seventh generation" stands out for their top-notch education and international outlook.
Zhu Zhongming becoming Shanghai's acting mayor is just one example of how they're stepping up.
Soon, more than 40% of the Central Committee could be from this group, bringing fresh ideas shaped by China's more open 1980s era.
Meanwhile, older leaders have quietly faded from view.