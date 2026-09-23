Xi Jinping to meet Trump in Washington without Chinese CEOs

Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to Washington to meet Donald Trump for a high-stakes summit focused on business and tech tensions.

What's different this year? Xi is not expected to bring any Chinese chief executive officers to the US as part of a business delegation, a big shift from his 2015 visit, when he brought a sizeable business contingent, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Jack Ma, Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s Pony Ma and executives from Chinese state-owned companies.

This move could make striking new economic deals with the US a bit trickier.