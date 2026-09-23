Xi Jinping to meet Trump in Washington without Chinese CEOs
Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to Washington to meet Donald Trump for a high-stakes summit focused on business and tech tensions.
What's different this year? Xi is not expected to bring any Chinese chief executive officers to the US as part of a business delegation, a big shift from his 2015 visit, when he brought a sizeable business contingent, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Jack Ma, Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s Pony Ma and executives from Chinese state-owned companies.
This move could make striking new economic deals with the US a bit trickier.
US tech and finance executives attending
While China's business executives are sitting this one out, the guest list on the American side is stacked.
Expect to see Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla), Tim Cook (Apple), plus finance heavyweights like Jane Fraser (Citigroup) and Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase).
Senior Trump officials will also be there, keeping the focus squarely on economics and tech.