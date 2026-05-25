Xi scolded Japan's PM over 'remilitarization' during Trump summit 

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly lashed out at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her country's military expansion during a recent summit with United States President Donald Trump in Beijing. According to the Financial Times, Xi became vocal and agitated while discussing Japan's increased defense spending, surprising US officials, as the topic had not been on their agenda prior to the meeting.

Trump Trump defends PM According to FT, Trump told Xi that Takaichi had to take a more aggressive security stance due to the mounting threat from nuclear-armed North Korea. It was unclear whether Trump had mentioned China. The Yomiuri Shimbun daily and Kyodo News also reported Xi's outburst, claiming that Trump had backed Takaichi in a move that senior Japanese officials said demonstrated the allies' solidarity.

Defense shift Japan's defense budget raised amid tensions with China Later, Trump reportedly contacted Takaichi from Air Force One "immediately after" his summit with Xi, offering a "detailed explanation" of the event. Takaichi did not share any information on the call but she expressed her "deep gratitude for the tremendous support" Japan had received. Under Takaichi, Japan has shifted its focus from national to regional defense and deterrence.

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Taiwan tensions Japan's dramatic changes in its defense policy Japan has made headway toward its aim of increasing defense spending to 2% of GDP, with the defense-related budget for the fiscal year ending next March expected to fall just short of that mark, at 1.9% of GDP. Japan has made these major adjustments to its defense policy in recent years in response to China's rapid military modernization and continued maneuvers toward Taiwan, as well as nuclear-armed North Korea's flurry of missile tests and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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Policy Tokyo moving toward 'neo-militarism': China She also oversaw the lifting of restrictions on the export of lethal defense equipment earlier this month, while Tokyo considers revisions to its decades-old pledge not to produce, possess, or host nuclear weapons due to apparent concerns about the US's commitment to maintaining its "nuclear umbrella" over Japan. China has attacked all of Tokyo's initiatives, claiming that it is moving toward "neo-militarism."

Diplomatic stance Takaichi told Trump that US supported Japan Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara declined to comment on the report, saying it was a diplomatic matter. However, he noted that Takaichi said Trump "supported Japan" during the Xi meeting. Kihara also dismissed China's claims of rising militarism in Japan as "entirely unfounded," adding there is no change to their policy of pursuing peace. "Our exclusively defense-oriented policy remains unchanged, and the capabilities we maintain are kept to the absolute minimum necessary," Kihara said.