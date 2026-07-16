China, Xi now more popular than US, Trump: Survey

For the first time since Pew began tracking these attitudes in 2002, more people have a favorable view of China than the United States in 25 of the 36 countries surveyed.

Spain, Indonesia, Italy, Greece and Canada are among those that have shifted toward China.

Only six countries, Poland, the Philippines, South Korea, India, Japan and Israel, still prefer the US over China, the survey finds.

Most of these nations are all long-time allies of the United States.