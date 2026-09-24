Yahya Rahim Safavi warns US tensions could reach Indian Ocean
World
Iran is warning the US that the two countries' ongoing military tensions might reach the Indian Ocean.
This comes after the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz into the Red Sea.
Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said that if things keep escalating, Iran could hit back further afield, raising concerns about a wider conflict.
Iranian officials cite Indian Ocean risks
The Indian Ocean is not just any patch of water: it is bounded by Asia, including India, Iran, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Iranian officials say more US action in this area could put American interests at risk across the region.
If tensions boil over here, it could shake up international trade and security for everyone.