Yair Golan urges opposition and Arab parties to replace Netanyahu

Golan is urging leaders to "We have a majority. We have responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens. Now it takes courage. It takes leadership. It takes stopping the fear and starting to act. A government of change now!" and build a government that represents everyone in Israel.

The change bloc expects about 49 seats, while Arab parties could hit a record 16 seats, but they haven't picked sides yet.

There are signs both groups might work together, making this a big moment that could decide if Netanyahu stays or goes.