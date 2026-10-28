Yair Golan urges opposition and Arab parties to replace Netanyahu
Yair Golan, who leads The Democrats party in Israel, is pitching a new alliance: he is calling for the opposition and Arab parties to team up and try to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After the latest elections, Netanyahu's coalition dropped from 65 to 55 seats, while the combined opposition and Arab parties now have a potential majority with 65 seats, enough to shake up who runs the government.
Golan urges majority partnership with Arabs
Golan is urging leaders to "We have a majority. We have responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens. Now it takes courage. It takes leadership. It takes stopping the fear and starting to act. A government of change now!" and build a government that represents everyone in Israel.
The change bloc expects about 49 seats, while Arab parties could hit a record 16 seats, but they haven't picked sides yet.
There are signs both groups might work together, making this a big moment that could decide if Netanyahu stays or goes.