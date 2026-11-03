Yair Lapid urges Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, backs Gadi Eisenkot
World
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid is calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, saying he's trying to mess with the election results.
Lapid and other opposition leaders are rallying behind Gadi Eisenkot as their pick for the next Prime Minister, hoping to form a new government soon.
Opposition leads 67-53, coalition talks complicated
The opposition bloc actually has more seats (67) than Netanyahu's coalition (53), giving them an edge.
Still, disagreements over working with Arab-led parties are making things tricky.
President Isaac Herzog will soon consult party leaders to see who can really pull together enough support before the new Knesset is sworn in on November 10.