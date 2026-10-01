Yaniv Hayoun and traveler subdue pilot after Flydubai onboard attack
World
A Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel turned tense when one pilot reportedly attacked the other, causing the plane to lose altitude.
Yaniv Hayoun, a passenger who said his knowledge of what to do with the aircraft's controls came from watching Mayday, jumped in with another traveler.
They managed to subdue the attacker and steady the plane until things were under control.
Flight landed safely in Saudi Arabia
After their intervention, the flight landed safely in Saudi Arabia before the passengers continued to Israel on a rescue flight.
Still wearing bloodstained clothes, Hayoun told Prime Minister Netanyahu how his TV knowledge helped during the crisis.
Passengers cheered on landing, and Hayoun was praised for keeping everyone safe.