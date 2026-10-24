Yasmeen Ali given indefinite psychiatric care after killing 3 children
World
A tragic case from the UK Yasmeen Ali, struggling with serious mental health issues, killed her three children in February.
Friends and professionals had raised alarms about her condition, but social services didn't step in decisively.
Ali admitted to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and will now receive indefinite psychiatric care.
Safeguarding review into Ali case due
Concerns about Ali's mental health started days before the tragedy, but a shortage of hospital beds meant she wasn't hospitalized and her kids were returned to her care.
She was later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
The Keeping Bristol Safe Partnership said a Safeguarding Practice Review would be published alongside an action plan in the coming weeks.