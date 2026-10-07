Yemen clashes kill over 270 as Saudi intercepts missile
Yemen's conflict just got a lot deadlier, with more than 270 people killed in recent clashes between government forces and Houthi fighters.
The spike in violence follows the Houthis's push along the Red Sea coast.
Things escalated even more when Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile headed for Riyadh on Wednesday.
Bab al-Mandab flashpoint after airport attacks
The Bab al-Mandab strait, a big deal for global shipping, has become a flashpoint, with Yemeni government forces claiming to have retaken nearby areas (though the Houthis disagree).
Meanwhile, Houthi military authorities have claimed to have targeted several spots in Saudi Arabia, including airports.
There are reports of injuries from attacks on Jazan and Najran airports.
With Pakistan and Turkey now promising to send troops to help Saudi Arabia, there's growing concern about what this means for shipping routes and stability in the region.