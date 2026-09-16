Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi F-15 jet

The Houthis have been clashing with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July.

They have also declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, targeting its ships in the Red Sea. Last week, they launched a surprise offensive and took control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast and Bab al-Mandab Strait. This strait is crucial for Saudi crude exports as tensions in the wider Middle East conflict affect the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.