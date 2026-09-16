Yemen's Houthis claim to have shot down Saudi F-15 jet
What's the story
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed that they have shot down a Saudi fighter jet using a locally made munition. Accusing Saudi Arabia of launching 450 strikes, a spokesman for the Houthis said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah's aid and grace, succeeded in shooting down a Saudi F15 fighter jet while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of its military mobilizations in the airspace of Marib province, using a locally made air-to-air missile."
Rebels
Houthis declare maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have been clashing with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July.
They have also declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, targeting its ships in the Red Sea. Last week, they launched a surprise offensive and took control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast and Bab al-Mandab Strait. This strait is crucial for Saudi crude exports as tensions in the wider Middle East conflict affect the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.
Conflict
Drone intercepted near Mecca
The situation escalated on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca.
The incident was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition, which is fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesperson, emphasized that the security of Islam's two holiest sites and of pilgrims "was a red line," adding the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Houthis.
Help
Saudi turns to neighbors for help
Per reports, Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from Israel in its fight against Houthi militants after Riyadh's traditional allies, including Pakistan, declined to intervene in the crisis.
The newspaper, Israel Hayom, also reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought help from other Gulf nations and Egypt against the Houthi threat.