Yemeni push against Houthis at Bab el-Mandeb raises oil concerns

The fighting in Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb Strait just got more intense: videos show armored vehicles crushing Houthi fighters as Yemeni forces push to reclaim territory from Iran-backed rebels.

This isn't just a local issue; it has raised concerns in global oil markets and contributed to higher petrol and diesel prices.

While Houthis accuse the military of war crimes, officials say they're sticking to ethical standards for prisoners during these operations.