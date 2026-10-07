Yemeni push against Houthis at Bab el-Mandeb raises oil concerns
The fighting in Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb Strait just got more intense: videos show armored vehicles crushing Houthi fighters as Yemeni forces push to reclaim territory from Iran-backed rebels.
This isn't just a local issue; it has raised concerns in global oil markets and contributed to higher petrol and diesel prices.
While Houthis accuse the military of war crimes, officials say they're sticking to ethical standards for prisoners during these operations.
United States rejects Saudi military requests
The violence has now reached Taiz (Yemen's third-biggest city), with Houthis surrounding government troops.
Meanwhile, the US is refusing Saudi Arabia's calls for military help against the Houthis.
To make things messier, even anti-Houthi groups like the Giants Brigade are dealing with internal rifts.
Attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities are putting extra pressure on global trade routes, reminding everyone how complicated and far-reaching this conflict really is.