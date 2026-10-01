Yemen's Houthi group denies missile attacks on Mecca and Medina

Recently, the Houthis said they claimed major Saudi targets like King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco facility in Yanbu, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait, though Saudi officials did not directly respond to these claims.

Meanwhile, fighting is heating up in southern Yemen as the government accuses the Houthis of attacking coast guard sites in Aden.

All this puts extra strain on a fragile U.N.-brokered truce from 2022.