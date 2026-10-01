Yemen's Houthi group denies missile attacks on Mecca and Medina
World
Yemen's Houthi group says they did not launch missiles at Mecca or Medina, despite Saudi Arabia claiming to have intercepted attacks near those holy cities.
The Houthis insist their strikes are aimed at Saudi military and oil sites, not religious locations.
Houthis claim strikes on Saudi facilities
Recently, the Houthis said they claimed major Saudi targets like King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco facility in Yanbu, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait, though Saudi officials did not directly respond to these claims.
Meanwhile, fighting is heating up in southern Yemen as the government accuses the Houthis of attacking coast guard sites in Aden.
All this puts extra strain on a fragile U.N.-brokered truce from 2022.