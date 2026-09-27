Yemen's Taiz market airstrikes kill 7 injure 40 amid clashes
World
Airstrikes hit Taiz Central Market in Yemen, leaving seven people dead and 40 injured.
Reuters reported that Yemen's internationally recognized government said its forces had targeted a Houthi military camp and vehicles at the same junction, but the attack struck close to civilians.
This is part of ongoing clashes between Saudi forces and Houthi rebels that have been heating up since July.
Houthi camp, Saudi interceptions escalate tensions
The new Houthi camp set up near the market has made this area even more tense.
Meanwhile, Saudi defenses have been intercepting more Houthi drones and missiles lately, especially after a recent attack on Abha Airport.
With both sides ramping up their actions, worries about safety for people living in these regions are growing.