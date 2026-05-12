'You absolute moron': White House defends Trump 'sleeping' at event

The White House has defended President Donald Trump after he was seen apparently dozing off during an Oval Office event on maternal health. The incident, which took place on Monday, sparked health concerns and went viral on social media. In response to a post claiming that POTUS fell asleep at the event, the White House's Rapid Response replied, "He was blinking, you absolute moron."

Defense stance 'That was a very long blink' Democratic Representative Ted Lieu also commented on the incident by sharing a video of Trump closing his eyes for 17 seconds. "Dear @RapidResponse47: That is a verrrrrrrrryyyyy long blink," he replied. Jimmy Gomez, another Democratic congressman, remarked, "This guy is asleep at the wheel, and he's about to drive the entire country off a cliff."

Sleep analysis Trump's sleep cycle under scrutiny Trump's sleep cycle has been a topic of discussion, especially after reports of his "unusual" social media activity hours. The Daily Beast analyzed Trump's Truth Social posts and found irregular and short sleep patterns, which can cause daytime fatigue. Experts warn that such sleep deprivation can impair judgment. Despite these concerns, the White House maintains that Trump is fit for presidential duties.

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Recurring issue Trump's history of public napping This isn't the first time Trump has faced scrutiny over his sleep patterns. In April, he appeared to fall asleep during an Oval Office event on the Presidential Fitness Test. Similar incidents were reported in March and February as well. When asked about his public sleeping habits earlier this year, Trump admitted he sometimes shuts his eyes but denied actually falling asleep.

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