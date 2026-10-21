Young Chinese graduates return to countryside amid fierce job competition
World
Facing fierce competition for jobs and youth unemployment remaining high, more young Chinese graduates are heading back to the countryside.
Instead of chasing city careers, they're starting farms or small businesses, joining about 15 million people who've moved to the countryside for new opportunities.
Local governments are sweetening the deal with tax breaks and loans to help them get started.
Wang Hongbo livestreams family farm life
Grads like Wang Hongbo, who couldn't land a city job after majoring in filmmaking, are using drones and AI to boost family farms.
Wang Hongbo has been documenting his daily life through videos and social media posts, turning daily farm life into livestreams that promote farm produce and earn cash at the same time.