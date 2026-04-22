Thailand visa fees for Indians hiked: Check new rates

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi has announced a revision in visa, legalization, and consular service fees for Indian applicants. The updated fee structure will come into effect from April 27, 2026. It applies to all applicants in India until further notice. The revised rates cover various visa categories including tourist visas (longer than 60 days), non-immigrant visas, SMART visas, and long-term residency options.

Fee breakdown Changes in short-term and non-immigrant visas The new fee structure has brought changes in both short-term and long-term visa categories. The transit visa now costs ₹2,500, while a single-entry tourist visa costs ₹3,000. A multiple-entry tourist visa is priced at ₹13,500. Non-immigrant visas have also seen a price hike with single-entry ones now costing ₹7,000, and multiple-entry options costing up to ₹30,000 for longer stays.

Visa costs Long-term stays become more expensive The SMART visa, aimed at highly-skilled professionals, investors, and start-ups, now costs ₹30,000 for a one-year multiple-entry. It goes up to ₹1,20,000 for four years. The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is priced at ₹30,000, while the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa now costs a whopping ₹1,40,000. These changes are likely to impact frequent travelers and those planning longer stays in Thailand.

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