Yunus recalls India envoy, sends him back after consultations: Report

Bangladesh has officially recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, in what is being termed a "consultative recall." The development comes after weeks of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Dhaka summoned Hamidullah back from New Delhi late on Sunday night, according to Prothom Alo. Officially, he was called back for briefings on recent developments.

Rising friction Diplomatic tensions escalate between India and Bangladesh Official terminology notwithstanding, such recalls are often indicative of rising friction or the need for a serious rethink in diplomatic relations. The recall comes at a time when India and Bangladesh have been locked in a cycle of tit-for-tat diplomatic exchanges. Both countries have repeatedly summoned each other's envoys to lodge protests over various issues.

Political unrest Strained relations since Sheikh Hasina's government fell Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024. In recent weeks, tensions have sharpened noticeably with both sides exchanging sharp public rhetoric. India has expressed "grave concern" over the security of minorities in Bangladesh, specifically citing the mob lynching of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh.

Diplomatic disputes Bangladesh protests India's handling of extremist demonstrations On the other hand, Dhaka has summoned India's High Commissioner to protest what it calls "violent demonstrations" by extremist groups outside Bangladeshi missions in New Delhi and Siliguri. The diplomatic standoff goes beyond formal protests. Bangladesh has also been demanding that India extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.