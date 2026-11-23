Yuval Noah Harari warns AI may become incomprehensible to humans
Historian Yuval Noah Harari just shared a big concern: artificial intelligence (AI) might soon outsmart us to the point where we can't even understand how it works.
Chatting with Microsoft's AI CEO, he compared our future relationship with advanced AI to how animals have no clue about the markets that affect them: basically, things could get confusing fast.
Harari says 2026 crucial for AI
Harari pointed out that unlike past tech changes, AI could actually challenge humans as the smartest beings on Earth.
He urged everyone to be careful with what we build, saying, "It's not inevitable that we will lose control. We are still now in control in 2026. This is why the decisions we make now are so crucial."
He also highlighted 2026 as a make-or-break year for decisions shaping our tech future.