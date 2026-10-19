Zac Howells, 13, pulls car into median after mother faints
World
When Zac Howells's mom fainted after pulling over while traveling at 97km/h, the 12-year-old from Wales initially panicked: he grabbed the steering wheel and safely pulled the car into a median.
He then called for help, making sure both he and his mom were safe.
Howells receives Child of Courage award
Paramedics found Zac's mom, Nicola Crump, had dangerously low blood pressure, and she's still waiting for answers about her health.
For his quick thinking, Zac received the Child of Courage Award at the Pride of Britain Awards, surprised by soccer star Jude Bellingham.