Zadoi, Qinghai 5.3 quake, no injuries, Tibet quake killed 16
World
A magnitude-5.3 earthquake shook Zadoi County in Qinghai, China, on Saturday afternoon, but luckily, there have been no reports of injuries or damage so far.
This comes just two days after a much stronger quake hit Tibet, where 16 people lost their lives and 76 were injured.
Rescuers evacuate nearly 12,500 in Tibet
After the devastating Tibet quake, rescue teams have evacuated nearly 12,500 people and delivered more than 52,000 relief items such as tents and supplies.
More than 2,500 firefighters and police are on the ground helping out, with satellites and drones being used to keep communications running smoothly during this tough time.
Medical teams are also ready to support those affected, and temporary shelters have been set up for displaced families.