Zelensky says Russia dropped airstrike restrictions, isolating Kyiv and Odesa

Russia is sending out hundreds of jet-powered drones, Zelensky mentioned about 500 in one day, but Ukraine's defenses are intercepting a good share (57% of the fast drones, up to 90% of regular ones).

To keep up, Ukraine is racing to build its own interceptor drones despite engine shortages.

Meanwhile, U.S.-made F-16s are helping out too, though one-half of the fleet is still away for repairs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Russia's armed forces do not strike schools or hospitals."

Ukraine says these strikes are meant to spread fear.